Lincoln County places temporary moratorium on wind and solar energy

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County is taking time to further investigate how they will be handling utility-grade wind and solar energy moving forward.

“We don’t really have anything to backstop a potential development that may be adverse to a particular region of Lincoln County”, said District Four Commissioner Chris Bruns. “This is something Commissioner Weems and I are bringing forward and looking to make sure that our language is correct so that we can appropriately plan for future development in Lincoln County.”

Commissioner Bruns recommended that the County place a temporary moratorium for a year or less to come up with a plan in partnership with the Lincoln County Planning and Zoning Commission for potential future wind and solar energy projects in the county. Commissioners adopted the measure with a unanimous vote.

In other action items, the Lincoln County Commissioners approved abandoning an insurance pilot program. The county was one of eight in the state that participated in the TBX program and Lincoln County has officially become the second to pull out of the agreement.

Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers was present for a discussion on a storage facility. However, Commissioners tabled the item, and Commissioners Hewgley, Weems, and Wuehler plan to meet with Myers in the near future to further discuss the project and its potential.

The meeting concluded with a quarterly inspection of the Lincoln County Detention Center. The meeting was live-streamed on the Lincoln County Commissioner’s YouTube page.

