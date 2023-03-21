Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus

Donald Johnson
Donald Johnson(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police arrested a man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a sidewalk on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln city campus last Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was walking southbound on 17th Street south of Vine Street near The Courtyards the morning of March 15t when she was approached by 31-year-old Donald Johnson. UNLPD said the victim reported Johnson crossed 17th Street, walked towards her without saying anything, reached around the victim and grabbed her left buttocks. The victim said he never said anything to her and continued walking afterwards.

The victim reported that she confronted Johnson but said he just laughed and continued to walk away.

UNLPD said the incident, as well as Johnson’s movements before and after, were recorded on the security cameras in the immediate area. Police were able to capture an image of Johnson through the security footage to help identify him as a suspect. Police said they then took the image to Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach and three separate staff members positively identified the suspect as Johnson.

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach staff contacted UNLPD about one hour later and said Johnson returned wearing the same clothes from the incident.

Johnson was arrested for 3rd degree sexual assault on March 17 and is scheduled to appear is court on April 21. He’s being held on $3,500 bond for this incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent charged with assault
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Sandhill Cranes flying above a field west of North Platte
Family works towards restoring Sandhills habitat for Sandhill Cranes and other wildlife
Body camera footage shows Oklahoma City Police Capt. James French, who was pulled over for...
Police captain accused of DUI asks officer to turn off body camera, video shows
Matt Rhule
Nebraska football kicks off spring ball

Latest News

Newsmakers 4-H Club Update 3-21-2023
Newsmakers 4-H Club Update 3-21-2023
Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff
Lincoln County places temporary moratorium on wind and solar energy
Great Plains Health is treating a record number of COVID-19 patients.
Nebraska Hospitals experience financial crash in 2022
Lincoln County places a temporary moratorium on wind and solar energy
Lincoln County places temporary moratorium on wind and solar energy
An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent charged with assault