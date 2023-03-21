Nebraska Hospitals experience financial crash in 2022

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Hospital Association President Jeremy Nordquist said on Monday afternoon the average net operating margin of Nebraska Hospitals plummeted from 2021 to 2022 from 6% net operating margins to 1.8%.

“Our system actually reported a negative 9.5% margin collectively for the year. Our Hospitals project that these unstable margins aren’t going to get any better in 2023. Ultimately putting healthcare services in jeopardy,” Nordquist said.

North Platte’s Great Plains Health is not immune to the struggles as costs are up across the board.

“Operating margins are down 47% since last year. Down from 11.3% to 5.3%. This trend is very concerning, the current economic model for hospitals, simply is not sustainable,” said Summer Owens, Great Plains Health Chief Financial Officer.

Owens said she anticipates further declines for 2023, similar to other hospitals around Nebraska.

