North Platte hosts Doubles Invite

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Tennis Team hosted a Doubles Invite Tournament and the following teams participated; North Platte, Gothenburg, Gering, Hershey, Scottsbluff, and Ogallala.

The following is the finals for the team standings:

1.) North Platte

2.) Gothenburg

3.) Gering

4.) Hershey

5.) Scottsbluff

6.) Ogallala

