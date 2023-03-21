North Platte hosts Doubles Invite
High School Tennis
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Tennis Team hosted a Doubles Invite Tournament and the following teams participated; North Platte, Gothenburg, Gering, Hershey, Scottsbluff, and Ogallala.
The following is the finals for the team standings:
1.) North Platte
2.) Gothenburg
3.) Gering
4.) Hershey
5.) Scottsbluff
6.) Ogallala
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.