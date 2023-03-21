North Platte hosts Doubles Invite

High School Tennis
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Tennis Team hosted a Doubles Invite Tournament and the following teams participated; North Platte, Gothenburg, Gering, Hershey, Scottsbluff, and Ogallala.

The following is the finals for the team standings:

1.) North Platte

2.) Gothenburg

3.) Gering

4.) Hershey

5.) Scottsbluff

6.) Ogallala

