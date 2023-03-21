Saudi Arabia frees American imprisoned over critical tweets

In this photo provided by Ibrahim Almadi, Saad Ibrahim Almadi sits in a restaurant in an...
In this photo provided by Ibrahim Almadi, Saad Ibrahim Almadi sits in a restaurant in an unidentified place, in the United States, in August 2021. Saudi Arabia has freed the Saudi-American citizen it had imprisoned more than a year over his old tweets critical of the kingdom’s crown prince.(Ibrahim Almadi via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia on Monday freed an American citizen, a 72-year-old Florida retiree, it had imprisoned for more than a year over his old tweets critical of the kingdom’s crown prince, his son said.

Neither Saudi nor U.S. officials immediately confirmed the release of Saad Almadi, a longtime Florida, resident. But progress on his release had been rumored since last week.

Almadi on Monday night was at home with family members who live in Riyadh, said his son, Ibrahim Almadi, in the United States. Saudi officials dropped all charges against the elder Almadi, a dual U.S.-Saudi citizen. But it was not immediately clear whether the kingdom would lift a travel ban it had imposed to follow the prison sentence.

Saudi Arabia had sentenced Almadi last year to 16 years in prison, saying his critical tweets about how the kingdom was being governed amounted to terrorist acts against it.

As U.S. officials worked to win his release, and after President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia last summer in an attempt to improve relations with the oil-rich nation, a Saudi appeals court increased Almadi’s prison sentence to 19 years.

The case had been one of many alleged human rights abuses souring relations between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Biden.

Freedom Initiative, a U.S.-based group that advocates for detainees it says are unjustly detained in the Middle East, says least four U.S. citizens and one legal permanent resident already were detained in Saudi Arabia under travel bans, and that at least one other older U.S. citizen remains imprisoned. Many of the travel bans targeted dual citizens advocating for greater rights in the kingdom.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent charged with assault
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Sandhill Cranes flying above a field west of North Platte
Family works towards restoring Sandhills habitat for Sandhill Cranes and other wildlife
Triple Bee Spring Flea Market kicks off in North Platte
Triple Bee Spring Flea Market kicks off in North Platte
Body camera footage shows Oklahoma City Police Capt. James French, who was pulled over for...
Police captain accused of DUI asks officer to turn off body camera, video shows

Latest News

KNOP Weather Alerts 3-20-2023
Temps slightly cool with a few more moisture chances
Jose Villalpando and Trey Raitt
Two inmates missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha
The American Red Cross logo.
American Red Cross and North Platte business owners host Get to Know Your Red Crossers event
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden signs measure nullifying DC criminal code revisions