Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault

Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STAPLETON, Neb. (KNOP) - The Stapleton Public Schools Board of Education is standing behind the superintendent who is facing an assault charge.

Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger is charged with misdemeanor assault from an incident that happened on Jan. 31.

During its Monday meeting, the school board released the following statement.

“The Board of Education is aware of the misdemeanor citation against Superintendent Redinger. Superintendent Redinger immediately reported this matter to the Board of Education, and the Board of Education worked with legal counsel to investigate the incident. After a thorough investigation, the Board of Education has determined that Superintendent Redinger acted lawfully and within the scope of his authority on January 31, 2023 when he requested that a disruptive patron leave the school building and sought assistance from law enforcement when the disruptive patron refused to do so. In light of the facts of the incident, the Board of Education is confident that Superintendent Redinger will be exonerated through the legal process and intends to support him throughout that process.”

Franklin Kramer, President of the Stapleton Public School Board of Education

This isn’t the first time Redinger has faced assault charges. In April 2016, while he was superintendent at Shelton Public Schools, Redinger was arrested and charged with domestic assault charges.

Redinger is due back in Logan County Court on June 16.

