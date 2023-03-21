Two inmates missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Community Corrections Center-Omaha reported two missing inmates on Monday.

The CCC-O received an alert indicating two inmates had tampered with their electronic monitoring devices on Monday at 8:14 p.m.

Jose Villalpando and Trey Raitt were both at the center right before the alert, and their last known location was near the Open Door Mission at approximately 8:14 p.m. Law enforcement notifications have been made.

Villalpando is serving a 10 year 20 months to 15 year 36 month sentence out of Cuming County for burglary. He is scheduled for a parole hearing later this month.

Raitt is currently serving a 4-year-40-month to 14 years sentence out of Platte County for criminal mischief and two counts of assault. Raitt has a parole hearing scheduled for August 2023.

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

