Two inmates missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha

Jose Villalpando and Trey Raitt
Jose Villalpando and Trey Raitt(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Community Corrections Center-Omaha reported two missing inmates on Monday.

The CCC-O received an alert indicating two inmates had tampered with their electronic monitoring devices on Monday at 8:14 p.m.

Jose Villalpando and Trey Raitt were both at the center right before the alert, and their last known location was near the Open Door Mission at approximately 8:14 p.m.  Law enforcement notifications have been made.

Villalpando is serving a 10 year 20 months to 15 year 36 month sentence out of Cuming County for burglary.  He is scheduled for a parole hearing later this month. 

Raitt is currently serving a 4-year-40-month to 14 years sentence out of Platte County for criminal mischief and two counts of assault.  Raitt has a parole hearing scheduled for August 2023. 

Anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent charged with assault
Triple Bee Spring Flea Market kicks off in North Platte
Triple Bee Spring Flea Market kicks off in North Platte
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Sandhill Cranes flying above a field west of North Platte
Family works towards restoring Sandhills habitat for Sandhill Cranes and other wildlife
Body camera footage shows Oklahoma City Police Capt. James French, who was pulled over for...
Police captain accused of DUI asks officer to turn off body camera, video shows

Latest News

KNOP Weather Alerts 3-20-2023
Temps slightly cool with a few more moisture chances
The American Red Cross logo.
American Red Cross and North Platte business owners host Get to Know Your Red Crossers event
Great Plains Health is treating a record number of COVID-19 patients.
Nebraska Hospitals experience financial crash in 2022
Lincoln County Commissioner Chairman Jerry Woodruff
Lincoln County places temporary moratorium on wind and solar energy