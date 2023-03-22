Carson laChapelle signs to Nebraska Wesleyan to run Track

North Platte High School
News 2 at Six
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Senior Carson laChapelle signed on Wednesday afternoon to continue his running and academic career at Nebraska Wesleyan.

“I just feel really really proud, I’m proud of myself and I feel like I couldn’t have gotten here without my friends and family. So I’m just really proud and really thankful for everybody,” says laChapelle.

laChapelle will be competing on the Track Team at Nebraska Wesleyan and he was also given a full ride academic scholarship.

While trying to decide where he wanted to spend the next four years at college, laChapelle took his time exploring his different options. However, when he stepped foot on campus at Nebraska Wesleyan he knew that’s where he wanted to be.

“I was going around and looking at different campuses and talking to different coaches and Wesleyan seemed like the best. Everybody was so accpeting, I didn’t feel like just a number I felt like a name,” explains laChapelle.

There are several things that go into being a student athlete and one of those things is sacrifice. laChapelle explains that sacrifice is something that he knows all too well, but it’s all been worth it.

“It’s hard sometimes, you have to give up the things that you like like video games at night or hanging out with friends to be able to get homework done or study for tests because you have practice right after school. So you won’t have enough time to be able to get good grades, go to sports, and do everything you like. So it’s definetly a sacrifice but it’s a good sacrifice,” says laChapelle.

