CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Security guards at strip club stop man with gun in Florida

Strip club security guards fight and detain an armed man in a devil mask trying to get into a club. (OBTAINED BY TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Security guards stopped an armed man at a strip club in Florida.

Tampa police released security footage from Mons Venus strip club on Sunday.

They say Michael Rudman tried to walk into the club wearing a red and black devil mask and carrying a firearm.

Authorities say the security guard stopped a potential mass shooting at a strip club in Tampa. (Source: WFTS/CNN)

Before he could enter the club, security video shows a security guard grabbing the weapon.

The two fought as other security guards jumped in. They were able to disarm and subdue the man.

Police say three security guards suffered minor injuries from the struggle, but no one was hurt inside the establishment.

Rudman faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Police are looking for a motive for his actions as part of their investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized from Lincoln County property earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards
Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus
FILE - Wildlife officials say at least 27 people have been injured in mountain lion attacks in...
Official: Mountain lion claws man in hot tub in Colorado
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case

Latest News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is the current chair of the Group of Seven...
Russian drones kill 4 at Ukraine dorm, as rival summits end
Authorities say the security guard stopped a potential mass shooting at a strip club in Tampa.
Police chief, security guard discuss incident outside club
A strip club security guard fights an armed man in a devil mask trying to get into a club.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Security guards stop man with gun from entering strip club (no sound)
Former President Donald Trump faces possible indictment in Manhattan.
Trump faces multiple investigations, possible indictment