Huskers host NFL Pro Day

Scouts from all 32 NFL teams watched nearly a dozen Nebraska football players go through a...
Scouts from all 32 NFL teams watched nearly a dozen Nebraska football players go through a series of drills inside the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scouts from all 32 NFL teams watched nearly a dozen Nebraska football players go through a series of drills inside the Hawks Championship Center on Wednesday.

Trey Palmer, Ochaun Mathis, and Travis Vokolek were among the participants. The Husker trio worked out at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month. Garrett Nelson, who opted to pursue a pro career instead of playing an additional college season, was very deliberate in the various tests.

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was also in attendance. He spent time visiting with former Husker Cam Jurgens, who played in the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.

Bill Busch, who was not retained from the previous coaching staff, offered encouragement to his former players in between drills.

The testing included the 40-yard dash, broad jump, shuttle run, bench press, and other position drills.

