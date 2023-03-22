Kindergarteners at North Platte Catholic Schools learn Bob Ross style painting

Mrs. Cox's Kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary
Mrs. Cox's Kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In 1999, Sharon Rodeman visited her granddaughter’s second-grade class at North Platte Catholic Schools and shared her passion for painting. Today, Mrs. Rodeman once again shared her love of painting but this time with her great-grandson and his kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary.

“They pretty much just followed what I showed them. We did a Bob Ross style, and they made the mountains, the clouds, and the trees. Everything they needed to. They were a great bunch of kids,” Rodeman said.

Rodeman’s great-grandson said that he and his classmates enjoyed the hands-on learning, referencing the process of painting with her as she taught. To make the day even more unique, the second-grade class that Rodeman painted with in 1999 was taught by Mrs. Pam Wood, who currently serves as the principal at McDaid Elementary. Mrs. Wood proudly displays the painting to this day in her office.

The Kindergarten class that Rodeman painted with today is taught under the direction of Mrs. Natalie Cox, Principal Wood’s daughter.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized from Lincoln County property earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards
Patrick Weber
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office IDs body found in northwest Omaha
FILE - Wildlife officials say at least 27 people have been injured in mountain lion attacks in...
Official: Mountain lion claws man in hot tub in Colorado
Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 3-22-2023
More rain/snow shower chances through weekend; cloudy and cool
Patrick Weber
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office IDs body found in northwest Omaha
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.
Omaha zoo welcomes baby giraffe
A town hall forum to discuss the North Platte Rec Center project and the ballot initiative,...
North Platte City Council approves architect for recreation related projects