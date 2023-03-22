Kindergarteners at North Platte Catholic Schools learn Bob Ross style painting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In 1999, Sharon Rodeman visited her granddaughter’s second-grade class at North Platte Catholic Schools and shared her passion for painting. Today, Mrs. Rodeman once again shared her love of painting but this time with her great-grandson and his kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary.

“They pretty much just followed what I showed them. We did a Bob Ross style, and they made the mountains, the clouds, and the trees. Everything they needed to. They were a great bunch of kids,” Rodeman said.

Rodeman’s great-grandson said that he and his classmates enjoyed the hands-on learning, referencing the process of painting with her as she taught. To make the day even more unique, the second-grade class that Rodeman painted with in 1999 was taught by Mrs. Pam Wood, who currently serves as the principal at McDaid Elementary. Mrs. Wood proudly displays the painting to this day in her office.

The Kindergarten class that Rodeman painted with today is taught under the direction of Mrs. Natalie Cox, Principal Wood’s daughter.

