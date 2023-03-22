The Knights fall in their series finale with the Scotties

NPCC Softball
News 2 at Six
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights hosted the Highlands Community College Scotties for a three game series. In the first two games of the series, the Knights went winless losing game one by a final of 9-1 and game two by a final of 19-5.

After battling from behind, the Knights fall to the Scotties in the final game of the series 11-9.

The Knights move to 2-13 so far on the season and return to action on Thursday, March 23rd on the road at Northeastern Junior College.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized from Lincoln County property earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
FILE - Wildlife officials say at least 27 people have been injured in mountain lion attacks in...
Official: Mountain lion claws man in hot tub in Colorado
Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus

Latest News

Carson laChapelle signs to Nebraska Wesleyan
Carson laChapelle signs to Nebraska Wesleyan to run Track
NPCC VS. HIGHLAND CC SOFTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
NPCC VS. HIGHLANDS CC SOFTBALL HIGHLIGHTS
CARSON LACHAPELLE SIGNS TO NEBRASKA WESLEYAN
CARSON LACHAPELLE SIGNS TO NEBRASKA WESLEYAN
Scouts from all 32 NFL teams watched nearly a dozen Nebraska football players go through a...
Huskers host NFL Pro Day