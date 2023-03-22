The Knights fall in their series finale with the Scotties

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights hosted the Highlands Community College Scotties for a three game series. In the first two games of the series, the Knights went winless losing game one by a final of 9-1 and game two by a final of 19-5.

After battling from behind, the Knights fall to the Scotties in the final game of the series 11-9.

The Knights move to 2-13 so far on the season and return to action on Thursday, March 23rd on the road at Northeastern Junior College.

