North Platte City Council approves architecte for recreation related projects

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council was back in session Tuesday evening. Local officials were particularly interested in the city’s updates and improvements at North Platte’s Cody Pool and the North Platte Recreation Center.

“The Rec. Center committee has recommended that we negotiate with RDG Planning and Design,” said North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher. “The group is a partnership with some of our local architects. In designing both the Rec. Center and Cody Pool Project, we’re able to gain some efficiencies by having the same firm work on both projects. We’re excited to take the recommendation to the council.”

Also at the meeting, the council approved re-working a few departments within the city.

“The city manager and I have meant on this issue several times,” said Kelliher. “We’ve decided to try and establish some efficiencies in how departments are organized. To do that we’ve established really what are Parks and Rec. Department. And we’ve established an official Public Service Department that will handle streets, water, sewer, and that sort of thing. This is a method of making us more comparable with other communities, because most communities across Nebraska, as well as other states, are organized in a similar manner.”

The meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

