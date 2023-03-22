North Platte City Council approves architecte for recreation related projects

A town hall forum to discuss the North Platte Rec Center project and the ballot initiative,...
A town hall forum to discuss the North Platte Rec Center project and the ballot initiative, Proposition 1, before the November 8 election will be held Tuesday, October. 25th.(North Platte Area Wellness and Recreation Alliance)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council was back in session Tuesday evening. Local officials were particularly interested in the city’s updates and improvements at North Platte’s Cody Pool and the North Platte Recreation Center.

“The Rec. Center committee has recommended that we negotiate with RDG Planning and Design,” said North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher. “The group is a partnership with some of our local architects. In designing both the Rec. Center and Cody Pool Project, we’re able to gain some efficiencies by having the same firm work on both projects. We’re excited to take the recommendation to the council.”

Also at the meeting, the council approved re-working a few departments within the city.

“The city manager and I have meant on this issue several times,” said Kelliher. “We’ve decided to try and establish some efficiencies in how departments are organized. To do that we’ve established really what are Parks and Rec. Department. And we’ve established an official Public Service Department that will handle streets, water, sewer, and that sort of thing. This is a method of making us more comparable with other communities, because most communities across Nebraska, as well as other states, are organized in a similar manner.”

The meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Sandhill Cranes flying above a field west of North Platte
Family works towards restoring Sandhills habitat for Sandhill Cranes and other wildlife
Body camera footage shows Oklahoma City Police Capt. James French, who was pulled over for...
Police captain accused of DUI asks officer to turn off body camera, video shows
Great Plains Health is treating a record number of COVID-19 patients.
Nebraska Hospitals experience financial crash in 2022

Latest News

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation's Leadership Lincoln County visits...
Leadership Lincoln County tours North Platte NBC Nebraska Studio
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized from Lincoln County property earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards
KNOP Forecast Map 3-21-2023
Temps slightly cool with a few more moisture chances
Cattle seized earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards
Cattle seized earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards