Omaha zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Animal care staff report some postpartum concerns with mother Zola
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed another zoo baby over the weekend.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that Zola, an 8-year-old giraffe, had given birth to her first calf — a female — at 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Less than an hour later, at 1:30 a.m., the baby was standing. However, veterinary teams are still providing “around-the-clock care” for the calf.

“Mother Zola did not show the expected level of maternal care toward her calf despite a normal delivery,” according to the release from Henry Doorly. “The calf’s mother, Zola, is doing well with the Giraffe herd, but will continue under observation for any post-partum concerns.”

In the meantime, zoo officials say the giraffe’s father, 14-year-old Jawara, has played a vital role in sustaining the calf’s immune system as the veterinary care team works to intervene.

“Our team spends months preparing for animal births and for as many different outcomes as imaginable,” said Dr. Taylor Yaw, the zoo’s director of animal health. “In this case, as we monitored Mom and calf after the birth, we were able to make the decision to intervene. We provided nutrition and medical care to the calf, which included a plasma transfusion from father Jawara’s previously banked plasma. Our team is working to transition the calf to a bottle.”

The situation will mean that the Syd and Betty Cate Giraffe Herd Room at the zoo will closed to the public from time to time in order to care for the calf and allow for some quiet time.

