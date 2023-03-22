Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign

A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the...
A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the highway patrol.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, they received a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last week.

Troopers say a short time later, they found that the vehicle had crashed while striking a sign. The sign’s purpose is to inform motorists to report impaired drivers on the road to the highway patrol.

Authorities didn’t report any serious injuries in the crash but said the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized from Lincoln County property earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards
Patrick Weber
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office IDs body found in northwest Omaha
FILE - Wildlife officials say at least 27 people have been injured in mountain lion attacks in...
Official: Mountain lion claws man in hot tub in Colorado
Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus

Latest News

A Sarasota police officer is recovering after being hit by a fleeing vehicle Monday night.
GRAPHIC: Arrest made after Florida police officer struck by fleeing vehicle
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
LIVE: Bidens host Women’s History Month reception at White House
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Appeals court sides with Justice Dept. in Trump lawyer fight
Buffalo found roaming in residential area in Fayette County
Rapper Rick Ross’ buffaloes escape, roam neighborhood