The Weather Rollercoaster 3000 continues throughout the region over the next week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- All aboard the The Weather Rollercoaster 3000, because conditions will continue teeter totter throughout the next week across the area.

A weak storm system starting off Wednesday will give us clouds, cooler temperatures, which will be in the 40s and the chances of rain and snow, especially for the Panhandle and overnight conditions will remain this way with lows dropping into the 20s. As we head into the day Thursday into Friday, conditions improve and temperatures will climb back up into the 50s with mainly sunny conditions.

The weather rollercoaster is in high gear across the region over the next several days
The weather rollercoaster is in high gear across the region over the next several days(Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the weekend, another complex system moves on in and this will move on in and this will drop temperatures down into the 30s and this will initiate more precipitation chances, predominately snow. Some accumulations are possible with this system and we will continue to keep you posted as we get closer and closer to this event. As we head into the second week of Spring, conditions will improve once again, with more sunshine and highs in the 30s to 50s.

