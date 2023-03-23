Bill banning care for transgender minors advances in legislature

It was an emotional day of debate in the Nebraska Legislature Thursday.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LB 574, a bill banning gender altering care for transgender children in Nebraska, passed after two rounds of votes Thursday.

The vote came after three weeks of filibustering, two days of debate and a final flurry of motions to delay the bill Thursday. Democratic senators took turns pleading with supporters to change their minds, at times getting extremely emotional and sharing personal stories.

Senator Megan Hunt shared her experiences having a transgender son. Senator Lynne Walz shared her journey with a child struggling with mental health issues and John Frederickson, an openly gay senator, was brought to tears about his own mother’s acceptance of his sexuality.

The opposing senators asked for a no vote to protect kids. Those who voted yes, including Senator Kathleen Kauth who introduced the bill, said they were voting in support of the bill for the same reason.

Read LB 574

The bill passed the cloture vote to stop the filibuster 33-16; this allowed the actual bill to pass with a 30-2 vote. It will need to go through two more rounds of votes to become law.

Bayley Bischof breaks down how a bill becomes a law in the Nebraska legislature.

