Community Connections teams up with NPCC softball team to prevent underage drinking

Putting stickers to remind adults not to give under age drinkers alcohol
Putting stickers to remind adults not to give under age drinkers alcohol(kelsley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With alcohol awareness month approaching next month, the Community Connections organization and the NPCC softball team are collaborating for the Sticker Shock campaign.

The Sticker Shock campaign puts stickers on alcoholic beverages as a friendly reminder to keep alcohol out of youths hands. This also brings awareness to those who are old enough to purchase alcohol that underage drinking is detrimental to those under 21 and can affect their health.

“We know by now that the human brain is not fully developed until the age of 25—right in primetime development are the teenage years—so if kids are underage drinking, unfortunately they’re not thinking of the consequences that this could potentially harm them later on in life and really mess up some of those neural pathways on how their brains are going to function as adults,” Community Connection Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Chandler Dulin said.

Community Connections is currently looking for more volunteers to help out in the community; if you are interested, you can reach out to Dulin at saps@communityconectionslc.org. You can reach her cell at 308-696-3358.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized from Lincoln County property earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
FILE - Wildlife officials say at least 27 people have been injured in mountain lion attacks in...
Official: Mountain lion claws man in hot tub in Colorado
Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus

Latest News

Election security bills were heard in committee on Wednesday
Bills introduced in Nebraska Legislature to increase election security
KNOP Forecast Map 3-22-2023
More rain/snow shower chances through weekend; cloudy and cool
Mrs. Cox's Kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary
Kindergarteners at North Platte Catholic Schools learn Bob Ross style painting
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha