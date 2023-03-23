Community Connections teams up with NPCC softball team to prevent underage drinking

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With alcohol awareness month approaching next month, the Community Connections organization and the NPCC softball team are collaborating for the Sticker Shock campaign.

The Sticker Shock campaign puts stickers on alcoholic beverages as a friendly reminder to keep alcohol out of youths hands. This also brings awareness to those who are old enough to purchase alcohol that underage drinking is detrimental to those under 21 and can affect their health.

“We know by now that the human brain is not fully developed until the age of 25—right in primetime development are the teenage years—so if kids are underage drinking, unfortunately they’re not thinking of the consequences that this could potentially harm them later on in life and really mess up some of those neural pathways on how their brains are going to function as adults,” Community Connection Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Chandler Dulin said.

Community Connections is currently looking for more volunteers to help out in the community; if you are interested, you can reach out to Dulin at saps@communityconectionslc.org. You can reach her cell at 308-696-3358.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.