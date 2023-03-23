Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.

Police in Malibu, California, say the 97-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Van Dyke’s silver Lexus had crashed into a gate.

Van Dyke starred in the classic children’s films “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Mary Poppins.”

Last month he became the oldest contestant ever to appear on Fox’s singing contest “The Masked Singer.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized from Lincoln County property earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
FILE - Wildlife officials say at least 27 people have been injured in mountain lion attacks in...
Official: Mountain lion claws man in hot tub in Colorado
Donald Johnson
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault on UNL city campus

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect
Election security bills were heard in committee on Wednesday
Bills introduced in Nebraska Legislature to increase election security
FILE – This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Senate votes to keep 2001 authorization for war on terror
Putting stickers to remind adults not to give under age drinkers alcohol
Community Connections teams up with NPCC softball team to prevent underage drinking