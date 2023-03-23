Hershey Schools announces new high school principal for 2023-24 school year

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey Public Schools announced Wednesday that Jordan Cudney will take over as Principal for grades 7-12 starting in the 2023-24 school year.

Cudney will replace current Principal, Jeff Steinbeck, who Hershey Superintendent Jane Davis confirmed would be leaving the school for a position at Blair Public Schools.

“We are excited to have Mr. Cudney in this new role,” David said. “He will do an excellent job!”

Currently, Cudney is the Assistant Principal and Activities Director at Hershey. Cudney has been with the school for one year, but has five prior years of administration experience at Cozad and North Platte High Schools. He also has 12 years of experience as a PE/strength and conditioning instructor as well as a football and track coach at the high school and collegiate level.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.