Marvelous and warm conditions for our Thursday into Friday; Some snowfall potential this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a slightly cooler and snowy scene across the area Wednesday, conditions will improve Thursday and Friday, with snowfall potential during the weekend.

With high pressure back in control for now, this is going to increase the highs into the 50s during the day Thursday into Friday, and this will bring mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies during this time period and winds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows Thursday night will be in the 20s and some places into the 30s with mainly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Much better skies and temperatures for the day Thursday and Friday (Andre Brooks)

During Friday night into the weekend, a new storm system will be moving through the area and this will bring the area colder temperatures, which will be in the mid 30s to low 40s with chances of wintry precipitation. The amount of snow will generally be around an inch, but we will continue to monitor these forecasts as we get closer and closer to the event. During the beginning to mid portions of next week, we will see temperatures increase once again and skies to clear with highs in the 50s and 60s potentially.

Storm system to provide snow chance potential during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

