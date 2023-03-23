North Platte half cent sales tax goes into effect in April

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Starting April 1, locals will see the sales tax increase a half percent to 2 percent on April 1.

The Nebraska state sales and use tax rate is 5.5%, resulting in a total sales and use tax rate of 7.5% within the city.

In November, voters approved a ballot measure to increase sales tax by half a cent to fund improvements North Platte Rec Center and Cody Pool. The additional half-cent sales tax will sunset once the construction bond is paid off.

The total cost of the project, including the Recreation Center renovation and expansion, skate park relocation and enhancement and Cody Pool revitalization, is approximately $52 million, plus an additional $10 million fundraising goal to create a maintenance reserve and affordability fund.

The change is on the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s website at revenue.nebraska.gov under the Sales and Use Tax link, according to City Clerk Angela Gilbert.

