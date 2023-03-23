North Platte half cent sales tax goes into effect in April

The local half cent sales tax increase will go into effect April 1. In November, voters passed...
The local half cent sales tax increase will go into effect April 1. In November, voters passed a ballot measure to increase sales tax by half a cent to fund public recreation improvement projects.(KY3)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Starting April 1, locals will see the sales tax increase a half percent to 2 percent on April 1.

The Nebraska state sales and use tax rate is 5.5%, resulting in a total sales and use tax rate of 7.5% within the city.

In November, voters approved a ballot measure to increase sales tax by half a cent to fund improvements North Platte Rec Center and Cody Pool. The additional half-cent sales tax will sunset once the construction bond is paid off.

The total cost of the project, including the Recreation Center renovation and expansion, skate park relocation and enhancement and Cody Pool revitalization, is approximately $52 million, plus an additional $10 million fundraising goal to create a maintenance reserve and affordability fund.

The change is on the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s website at revenue.nebraska.gov under the Sales and Use Tax link, according to City Clerk Angela Gilbert.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized from Lincoln County property earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home

Latest News

A series of democratic senators in Nebraska’s legislative body filed a flurry of motions to...
Nebraska state lawmakers advance ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth
Jordan Cudney will replace current Principal Jeff Steinbeck who is leaving following the...
Hershey Schools announces new high school principal for 2023-24 school year
Mrs. Cox's Kindergarten class at McDaid Elementary
Kindergarteners at North Platte Catholic Schools learn Bob Ross style painting
Putting stickers to remind adults not to give under age drinkers alcohol
Community Connections teams up with NPCC softball team to prevent underage drinking