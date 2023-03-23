Track bans transgender athletes, tightens rules for Semenya

FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha, Qatar, May 3, 2019. Track and field banned transgender athletes from international competition Thursday, March 23, 2013, while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing.(Kamran Jebreili | AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Track and field banned transgender athletes from international competition Thursday, while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing.

In a pair of decisions expected to stoke outrage, the World Athletics Council adopted the same rules as swimming did last year in deciding to bar athletes who have transitioned from male to female and have gone through male puberty. No such athletes currently compete at the highest elite levels of track.

Another set of updates, for athletes with differences in sex development (DSD), will impact 13 athletes, WA President Sebastian Coe said. They include Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion at 800 meters who has been barred from that event since 2019.

Semenya and others had been able to compete in events outside the restricted range of 400 meters through one mile, but will now have to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months before competing to be eligible.

Semenya has been trying to compete in longer events. She finished 13th in her qualifying heat at 5,000 meters at world championships last year.

To compete at next year’s Olympics, she would have to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months, something she has said she will never do again, having undergone the treatment a decade ago under previous rules.

___

AP Sports Writer Gerald Imray contributed to this report.

___

More AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
An assault charge against Stapleton Public Schools Superintendent Brian Redinger was filed in...
Stapleton school board stands behind superintendent charged with assault
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized from Lincoln County property earlier this month auctioned at North Platte Stockyards
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home

Latest News

Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during a briefing with...
Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine president visits front-line areas as new phase nears
Images created by Eliot Higgins with the use of artificial intelligence show a fictitious...
Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake AI images spread online