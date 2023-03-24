Divided conditions Friday with mild temperatures; Snowfall expected for the region during the weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures, things will mainly remain on the status quo during the day Friday with more clouds and precipitation chances for Greater Nebraska and keeping calm in the Panhandle. Skies will turn wintry during the weekend with snowfall expected.

As high pressure mainly still in control for the area Friday, the system we saw come through here Wednesday will sneak some wrap around moisture, mainly across Greater Nebraska in the form of more clouds and slim precipitation chances with highs in the 50s. Across the Panhandle, conditions will be more on the mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s. During the overnight hours, conditions will get even more cloudy and temperatures will drop into the 20s and some places in the 30s.

A divided forecast is in store for the area Friday
During the weekend, a storm system will be moving through the region and this will provide the chance of some snowfall across the region. The main timing for this snowfall will be Saturday morning into early Saturday evening, and then Sunday afternoon into the evening. Highs during this time period will be in the 30s with winds on the breezy side with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. Snowfall amounts will be .5 to 1 inch along and east of Highway 83, 1 to 3 inches along and west of Highway 83 and 3 inches and over in the Central Panhandle with locally higher amounts. These amounts may need to adjusted upwards in later forecasts.

The potential amounts of snow across the region during the weekend
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

