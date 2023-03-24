North Platte hosts Kearney in soccer doubleheader

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -North Platte’s girls and boys teams get their season underway at home by taking on the Kearney Bearcats.

The Lady Bearcats come in with a 2-0 record, while the Lady Bulldogs are looking to win their first home game of the season.

It was a tightly contested first half, as both teams went scoreless. A few minutes into the second half, Briley Haneborg gets the Bulldogs on the board.

and the girls will defeat Kearney 1-0.

The boys are there now, and it was a lot different from the first game. In the first half, the Bearcats dominated possession, scoring one goal and maintaining control. Kearney scored twice more in the second half to defeat the Bulldogs 3-0.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.