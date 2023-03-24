North Platte Housing Authority receives high-performing designation from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Housing Authority (NPHA) has been designated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a high-performing public housing agency. The designation is based on HUD’s Public Housing Assessment system score.

The North Platte Housing Authority received a score of 99 out of a possible 100 points. The highest score NPHA has ever received in the current scoring system.

”This score reflects the dedication and hard work of our staff, the cooperation of our residents, and the successful oversight of our board to achieve the highest of HUD standards.” NPHA Executive Director Seanna Collins said. Collins tells KNOP, “a big part of our score is the condition of our properties, HUD comes out to inspect them and give them scores based on their conditions.”

Collins adds that HUD also looks over other factors such as financial management and occupancies. Now that the NPHA has received the designation as high-performing, a whole new world of grant opportunities is available for the NPHA. “The designation is an honor, its great for the community of North Platte to know that the public housing is in good shape.”

According to a press release from the North Platte Housing Authority HUD uses a system known as PHAS to assess a public housing authority’s performance in managing its public housing program. Housing Authorities are assessed under this system annually. HUD uses a centralized system to collect individual subsystem scores using various sub-indicators and produces a composite PHAS score representing the public housing authority’s performance management.

PHAS uses a 100-point scoring system based on four categories of indicators: • Physical Assessment Subsystem (PASS) - 40 points: This is used to determine whether the public housing units are decent, safe, sanitary, and in good repair. It also determines the level at which the PHA is maintaining public housing in accordance with housing condition standards. This past year HUD’s Real Estate and Assessment Center (REAC) inspected both NPHA’s Autumn Park apartments and the Houses and Duplexes scattered throughout the city. NPHA received high inspection scores of 98 out of 100 at Autumn Park and 97 out of 100 at the houses and duplexes. • Financial Assessment Subsystem ( FASS) - 25 points: This is used to measure the financial condition of the public housing project.

NPHA received all 25 points in this area:

Management Assessment Subsystem (MASS)-25 points: This is used to assess the NPHA’s management operation capabilities. NPHA received 100% of these points.

Capital Fund Program (CFP)-10 points: The Capital Fund Program is a grant program used to modernize properties. The scoring considers the timeliness of using these grant funds and the overall occupancy of the units. NPHA has maintained a 99% occupancy rate for all 250 units for the past couple of years. NPHA received all 10 points.

