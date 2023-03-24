Scooter’s Coffee named GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the world’s largest cake ball

Pictured here are Don and Linda Eckles, who founded Scooter's Coffee in 1998 in Bellevue, Neb.
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scooter’s Coffee was named the new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the world’s largest cake ball Wednesday.

At Scooter’s Coffee annual GROW Conference in Omaha, they revealed the approximately 848-pound, birthday-themed cake ball that was baked from scratch for Scooter’s Coffee 25th birthday. The cake ball was designed, baked, and assembled by 30 Harvest Roasting employees, a Scooter’s Coffee affiliated company.

Brittany Dunn, an official adjudicator from GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, attended the GROW Conference to certify the record. The pervious world’s largest cake ball was 628 pounds.

The Scooter’s Coffee provided interesting facts about their world’s largest cake ball:

  • 690 pounds of dough was used.
  • 6,430 Scooter’s Coffee Cake Bites would fit inside the World’s Largest Cake Ball.
  • The Cake Ball is 33 inches wide and 32 inches tall.
  • Many tests were completed to determine the rigidity of the Cake Ball.
  • While countless hours of planning and testing took place, the Cake Ball took just two hours to assemble and frost at the GROW Conference.

“Making the World’s Largest Cake Ball for our Scooter’s Coffee family demonstrates the fact that Scooter’s® in-store bakery items are handmade from scratch at our affiliated company, Harvest Roasting, to offer fresh, delicious baked goods to customers across the Scooter’s Coffee 29-state footprint,” Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee, LLC said.

Harvest Roasting employees worked on the world’s largest cake ball for several weeks. During that time, employees put together eleven cake layers that each weighed between 15 to 100 pounds, applied 150 pounds of buttercream frosting and 50 sprinkled that each weighed 2.5 pounds, according to Scooter’s Coffee.

“I’m proud of this team working seamlessly to accomplish an amazing goal of setting a new world record,” Craig Stevenson, Vice President, Manufacturing at Harvest Roasting said. “It’s a confirmation of who we are at Harvest Roasting and proves we can accomplish anything in the future.”

According to Scooter’s Coffee, the cake ball will be sliced and served to over 1,500 employee’s, executives, franchise and coffee bean growers that are attending the 25th birthday celebration at the conference and any remaining slices will be donated to Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue. One of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS requirements was that the cake ball had to be consumed or donated so there was not any food waste.

