State Dept. dealing with ‘unprecedented’ passport demand

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department is seeing an increase in passport applications from last year. (HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans are looking to travel internationally again.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday there’s “unprecedented demand” for passports.

“We’ve had an unprecedented demand for renewed travel, which is a good thing. Historically, the demand has been cyclical. The busy season is kind of march to late summer. Basically, it’s full-time now,” Blinken said.

Blinken reported the department is receiving about 500,000 passport applications a week.

“That’s 30 to 40% above last year. So it’s dramatic,” he said.

He told the House Appropriations Committee that the department has increased staffing and resources to deal with it.

“Man, we have more people in the pipeline and that’s also reflected in the budget. It’s usually important,” Blinken said. “I have a task force established at headquarters to marshal all of these efforts so that we’re really digging in on this.”

Blinken reported that due to the demand, a regular passport application will be completed in about 10 to 13 weeks while an expedited passport will be done in about 7 to 9 weeks.

Blinken also noted a pilot program allowing Americans who already have a passport to renew online. But it has been paused as the department fine-tunes and improves it.

Once it’s back up and running, Blinken expects 65% of renewals to be done online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Jordan Cudney will replace current Principal Jeff Steinbeck who is leaving following the...
Hershey Schools announces new high school principal for 2023-24 school year
An Omaha man is facing a felony charge of animal neglect after the Nebraska Humane Society was...
Omaha man charged with felony neglect after asking animal control to euthanize his dog
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
Scott Frost’s home in The Ridge subdivision in south Lincoln sold for a $3.5 million, which is...
Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million

Latest News

Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’
President Joe Biden will address Canadian Parliament and meet with the PM.
Biden, Trudeau to hold talks on migration, Haiti, and more
Medicaid Bills introduced before Nebraska Legislature
Several Medicaid bills introduced to help rural healthcare facilities
Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Parents of Parkland school shooting victim removed from House panel meeting
A series of democratic senators in Nebraska’s legislative body filed a flurry of motions to...
Nebraska state lawmakers advance ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth