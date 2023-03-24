Water service repairs to begin Tuesday on Jeffers Street

Construction to begin on Jeffers Street between B and D streets for water service repairs.
Construction to begin on Jeffers Street between B and D streets for water service repairs.(MGN)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Jeffers Street will undergo road repairs, causing a lane closure starting Tuesday.

The far east lane of Jeffers Street between B and D Streets will be closed. Workers will be updating water services along the road for around one week.

The North Platte Engineering Department encourages drivers to be aware of construction workers in the area.

