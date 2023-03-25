Friday Night Sports Hero: Daniel Shea

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero is North Platte High’s Daniel Shea. Shea fell in love with basketball at a young age and made many friends through it. Shortly after high school, things changed once he got diagnosed with cancer while we were still in the hospital.

“You couldn’t go in and see anyone; restaurants were closed; and my doctors were very specific about me not seeing friends, so there were months on end where I couldn’t see my friends and could only be on my PlayStation, playing video games, but I never got to talk to them.”It was a rough time; chemo is not a fun thing to do. I remember throwing up many times while in the hospital and thinking, “Why me? Why this? Why does it have to happen to me?” Shea

Nine months later, he overcame chemotherapy and was deemed cancer-free. He didn’t waste any time getting back on the court in his sophomore year, but things didn’t come as easily for him at first. With hard work and dedication, he found himself back in the rotation, and by his senior year, he had made his commitment to Mount Marty University.

“They texted me first, and that was like a really big deal that they showed interest in me; they wanted me to come down, and the coaches are all talking to me and showing me around; it was really cool that the coaches all liked me, and they all had appreciation for my story and everything that I’ve been through,” Shea said.

The community gave him a lot of support, and he was appreciative.”

I’d like to thank everyone in the community, my friends, and my coaches for everything they’ve done for me over the last few years, especially during this difficult time in my life. I’ll be eternally grateful, and I’ll never forget any of you.”

Daniel Shea has the makings of this week’s Friday Night Sports Hero.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.