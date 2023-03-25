Friday Night Sports Hero: Daniel Shea

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero is North Platte High’s Daniel Shea. Shea fell in love with basketball at a young age and made many friends through it. Shortly after high school, things changed once he got diagnosed with cancer while we were still in the hospital.

“You couldn’t go in and see anyone; restaurants were closed; and my doctors were very specific about me not seeing friends, so there were months on end where I couldn’t see my friends and could only be on my PlayStation, playing video games, but I never got to talk to them.”It was a rough time; chemo is not a fun thing to do. I remember throwing up many times while in the hospital and thinking, “Why me? Why this? Why does it have to happen to me?” Shea

Nine months later, he overcame chemotherapy and was deemed cancer-free. He didn’t waste any time getting back on the court in his sophomore year, but things didn’t come as easily for him at first. With hard work and dedication, he found himself back in the rotation, and by his senior year, he had made his commitment to Mount Marty University.

“They texted me first, and that was like a really big deal that they showed interest in me; they wanted me to come down, and the coaches are all talking to me and showing me around; it was really cool that the coaches all liked me, and they all had appreciation for my story and everything that I’ve been through,” Shea said.

The community gave him a lot of support, and he was appreciative.”

I’d like to thank everyone in the community, my friends, and my coaches for everything they’ve done for me over the last few years, especially during this difficult time in my life. I’ll be eternally grateful, and I’ll never forget any of you.”

Daniel Shea has the makings of this week’s Friday Night Sports Hero.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Jordan Cudney will replace current Principal Jeff Steinbeck who is leaving following the...
Hershey Schools announces new high school principal for 2023-24 school year
An Omaha man is facing a felony charge of animal neglect after the Nebraska Humane Society was...
Omaha man charged with felony neglect after asking animal control to euthanize his dog
Scott Frost’s home in The Ridge subdivision in south Lincoln sold for a $3.5 million, which is...
Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha

Latest News

Nebraska infielder Max Anderson #4 Nebraska infielder Dylan Carey #15 Nebraska infielder Brice...
Olson tosses career-high 10 strikeouts in 8-4 win
Nebraska infielder Brooke Andrews #27 HR Celebration Softball vs Iowa State
Andrews powers Huskers past Boilermakers
Scouts from all 32 NFL teams watched nearly a dozen Nebraska football players go through a...
Huskers host NFL Pro Day
Breckin Torrez looks to score a goal for the bulldogs
North Platte hosts Kearney in soccer doubleheader