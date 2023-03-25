Huskers claim game two over Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - The Nebraska softball team (22-9, 2-0 Big Ten) claimed game two over Purdue with the 4-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium.

Mya Felder powered the Husker offense, finishing 3-for-4 on the day, while the Boilermakers (15-15, 0-2 Big Ten) were held to just three hits as a team. Sydney Gray and Katelyn Caneda each added two hits while Caneda finished with two RBI.

Courtney Wallace moved to 13-5 on the season after pitching the complete game. The senior held the Boilermakers to one hit through six innings before giving up two hits in the seventh. Wallace held Purdue to one run which came from a solo homer in the seventh by Jade Moy.

Mo Wimpee (4-4) recorded the loss for Purdue, which fell to 15-15 on the season and 0-2 in the Big Ten. Wimpee pitched 1.0 innings ,giving up one hit and four runs (three earned). Moy led the Boilermakers on offense with one hit, a solo homer. Tyrina Jones and Becca Edwards each added one hit for Purdue.

Nebraska looked to score early with a baserunner in scoring position in the first inning. Billie Andrews was walked to lead off in the bottom of the first, advancing to second on a wild pitch and then to third on a passed ball, but the junior was stranded as the score remained 0-0.

Dakota Carter reached scoring position for NU in the bottom of the third inning. After a walk, Carter advanced to second after a fielding error on a fielder’s choice. Nebraska was unable to capitalize as both teams remained scoreless.

The Huskers threatened in the bottom of the fourth with the bases loaded and no outs. Felder, Gray and Caneda all led off with singles. Two fielder’s choices and a strikeout, stranding three runners as the score remained tied at zero.

Nebraska took the lead with four runs in the fifth. Two walks and a catcher’s interference loaded the bases with no outs. Felder hit a single to right field, scoring one. Gray followed with a single, scoring the second run of the inning. Caneda added a double to score two, giving the Big Red the 4-0 lead.

The Boilermakers got on the board with a one-out solo home run from Moy. A single put a runner on first, but the NU defense recorded a double play to secure the victory, 4-1.

The Huskers return to action Sunday, March 26, for the final game of the three-game series against Purdue. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. (CT) at Bowlin Stadium. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt. The game will also be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required).

Game Note

Besides the solo homer from Purdue’s Moy, Nebraska did not allow a baserunner past first base in today’s game.

