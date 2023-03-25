State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Troopers who initially performed a traffic stop in Scottsbluff unexpectedly ended up delivering a few DoorDash meals.

According to a tweet from Nebraska State Patrol, a few nights ago, Troopers Dusatko and Sporer conducted a traffic stop and discovered that the driver of the vehicle had a revoked license. Troopers also discovered that the driver was in the process of delivering DoorDash orders to people in Gering.

Troopers Dusatko and Sporer decided to take it upon themselves and complete the remaining two orders the driver had, with Trooper Sporer handling the processing of the stopped driver and Trooper Dusatko delivering the orders.

One DoorDash customer, who was not identified, said, “I would just love to reach out to the state trooper who went above and beyond service tonight after a traffic stop and delivered my DoorDash order to me. You’re truly an amazing person and I appreciate your service so much.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The potential amounts of snow across the region during the weekend
Divided conditions Friday with mild temperatures; Snowfall expected for the region during the weekend
Daniel Shea story
Friday Night Sports Hero: Daniel Shea
Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash
Victims identified in deadly Hastings crash
Jordan Cudney will replace current Principal Jeff Steinbeck who is leaving following the...
Hershey Schools announces new high school principal for 2023-24 school year
Medicaid Bills introduced before Nebraska Legislature
Several Medicaid bills introduced to help rural healthcare facilities

Latest News

Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash
Victims identified in deadly Hastings crash
N REPORT: Alex Gordon talks about Husker memories, getting jersey retired
Nebraska retiring jersey numbers for Erstad, Gordon, and Komine
On Friday, Nebraska ACLU and OutNebraska held a rally in the Capitol against legislation that...
Facing filibusters, Nebraska Legislature to debate rule changes
KNOP Weather Story 3-23-2023
More rain/snow shower chances through weekend; cloudy and cool