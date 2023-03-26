KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Princess Penelope

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Princess Penelope gets her name for good reason, she expects to be loved like a princess. She was found abandoned in North Platte and is looking for a new home. She is outgoing, sweet, talkative and loves to be petted. She is very sweet and would love to sit on your lap or join the family for a movie. You and your family can meet her by calling the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308 535-6780.

