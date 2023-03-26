KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Princess Penelope

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Princess Penelope gets her name for good reason, she expects to be loved like a princess. She was found abandoned in North Platte and is looking for a new home. She is outgoing, sweet, talkative and loves to be petted. She is very sweet and would love to sit on your lap or join the family for a movie. You and your family can meet her by calling the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308 535-6780.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Shea story
Friday Night Sports Hero: Daniel Shea
The potential amounts of snow across the region during the weekend
Divided conditions Friday with mild temperatures; Snowfall expected for the region during the weekend
Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash
Victims identified in deadly Hastings crash
A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy...
Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies
Jordan Cudney will replace current Principal Jeff Steinbeck who is leaving following the...
Hershey Schools announces new high school principal for 2023-24 school year

Latest News

Piñata Party inspires diversity and togetherness in North Platte
Piñata Party inspires diversity and togetherness in North Platte
Kids and their piñatas
Piñata Party inspires diversity and togetherness in North Platte
North Platte Red Cross holds Disaster Action Team Bootcamp
North Platte Red Cross holds Disaster Action Team Bootcamp
Light up the night 5k
Light up the Night 5k
Hyannis Play
Hyannis Play