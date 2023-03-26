Light up the night 5k kicks off

Light up the night 5k
By Jon Allen
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 2023 Platte River Fitness Series kicked off Saturday evening with the Light up the Night 5k at Cody Park in North Platte.

Funds from the race will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation thanks to the race directors, the North Platte Student Council.

Despite cold conditions and threatening snow storms, runners still turned out in good numbers for the race. The course path led runners on a three lap trek of the park.

Piñata Party inspires diversity and togetherness in North Platte
Piñata Party inspires diversity and togetherness in North Platte
North Platte Red Cross holds Disaster Action Team Bootcamp
Light up the Night 5k
Hyannis Play