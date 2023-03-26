Montana theater company hosts play in Hyannis using local children

Hyannis Play
By Jon Allen
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A Montana based theater company put on a performance of the Frog Prince using Hyannis school students as actors in the play.

The Missoula Children’s Theater sends tour groups across the country and internationally to perform plays with the help of local children. The plays can cast up to 60 children, who are taught by two representatives of the theater company. This is not the only stop in the are for the Missoula Children’s Theater, as they made a stop in Grant in February, and will be back for another performance in Arnold in July.

Saturday’s performance of the Frog Prince took place in the Hyannis schools lecture hall and was streamed on Striv TV.

