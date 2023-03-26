North Platte girls drop home match to Elkhorn South

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Lady Bulldogs soccer team dropped their first game of the season in a 2-0 defeat to Elkhorn South Saturday in North Platte.

After a scoreless first half the Storm came out firing in the second half forcing two early saves from the Lady Bulldogs before finally finding the back of the net 2 times in less than 5 minutes. The Storm controlled most of the second half after the goals as North Platte couldn’t keep possession in the attacking third.

North Platte moves to 1-1 on the season, the Lady Bulldogs are back on the field on Monday when they take on Holdrege.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.