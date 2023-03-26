North Platte girls drop home match to Elkhorn South

NP vs ES Soccer
By Jon Allen
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Lady Bulldogs soccer team dropped their first game of the season in a 2-0 defeat to Elkhorn South Saturday in North Platte.

After a scoreless first half the Storm came out firing in the second half forcing two early saves from the Lady Bulldogs before finally finding the back of the net 2 times in less than 5 minutes. The Storm controlled most of the second half after the goals as North Platte couldn’t keep possession in the attacking third.

North Platte moves to 1-1 on the season, the Lady Bulldogs are back on the field on Monday when they take on Holdrege.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Shea story
Friday Night Sports Hero: Daniel Shea
The potential amounts of snow across the region during the weekend
Divided conditions Friday with mild temperatures; Snowfall expected for the region during the weekend
Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash
Victims identified in deadly Hastings crash
A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy...
Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies
Jordan Cudney will replace current Principal Jeff Steinbeck who is leaving following the...
Hershey Schools announces new high school principal for 2023-24 school year

Latest News

NP vs ES Soccer
NP girls soccer lites
Nebraska softball
Huskers claim game two over Purdue
Nebraska infielder Brooke Andrews #27 HR Celebration Softball vs Iowa State
Andrews powers Huskers past Boilermakers
Nebraska infielder Max Anderson #4 Nebraska infielder Dylan Carey #15 Nebraska infielder Brice...
Olson tosses career-high 10 strikeouts in 8-4 win