North Platte Red Cross holds Disaster Action Team Bootcamp

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday in North Platte the Red Cross held their Disaster Action Team Bootcamp.

The program is meant to teach volunteers how their Disaster Action Team program operates and prepare them for what they can expect when in the program.

Topics discussed were how to use the internal systems, what to expect while deployed, and how to emotionally prepare for seeing disasters and how to help people through them.

To volunteer for the Red Cross, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.