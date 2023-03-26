Piñata Party inspires diversity and togetherness in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - HOPE-ESPERANZA, a non profit group based in North Platte, held a piñata party at the North Platte seniors center on Saturday.

The group’s goal is to help provide a welcoming community to people who are new to North Platte. They also aim to show the positives that can come from diversity.

They hope to provide a welcoming environment for all youth, and present new opportunities to hispanic youth who may not know their options.

The piñata building party is just one of their events this month. The piñatas will be used in the group’s Cinco de Mayo celebration in North Platte, downtown, on the bricks.

