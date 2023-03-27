Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price

Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At this week’s Lincoln County Commissioner’s meeting Sheriff Jerome Kramer provided an update on the cattle that were seized earlier this month in Northern Lincoln County.

The livestock was sold last week at the North Platte Stockyards and did quite well according to Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer. “The cattle averaged around $960 a head. I was impressed with the sale as were a lot of spectators.”

Some of the cattle had been bred and given birth during their time at the North Platte Stockyards and some perished. “Due to their condition, some of the cows had died during the roughly two-week stay at the stockyard,” Sheriff Kramer said.

Between $130 and $140 thousand had piled up during this process, “We incurred the cost of the trucking and everything that was related, that was taken out of the proceeds just like if you were going to market your own cattle, you’d have to hire trucks and yardage and labor and feed. Those are the exact same costs that we had and will come out of the proceeds of the cattle with the remaining balance going to the owners.”

Also at this morning’s Lincoln County Commissioners’ meeting, the discussion on the Inland Port near Hershey continued with a possible discussion on the naming of the port. NBC Nebraska will have more on the Inland Port near Hershey Tuesday. The meeting was live-streamed though on the Lincoln County Commissioner’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a good deal of the area Monday
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the day Monday; Warming conditions Tuesday into Thursday
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
KNOP Hourly Planner
Ice and light snow may continue to cause road closures in western/central Nebraska
A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy...
Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies
Piñata Party inspires diversity and togetherness in North Platte
Piñata Party inspires diversity and togetherness in North Platte

Latest News

Nebraska State Senators consider rule change to overcome fillibusters
Sign ups for the annual Get Egged FUR Paws fundraiser are underway.
Get Egged FUR Paws sign ups underway
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price