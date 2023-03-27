Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - At this week’s Lincoln County Commissioner’s meeting Sheriff Jerome Kramer provided an update on the cattle that were seized earlier this month in Northern Lincoln County.

The livestock was sold last week at the North Platte Stockyards and did quite well according to Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer. “The cattle averaged around $960 a head. I was impressed with the sale as were a lot of spectators.”

Some of the cattle had been bred and given birth during their time at the North Platte Stockyards and some perished. “Due to their condition, some of the cows had died during the roughly two-week stay at the stockyard,” Sheriff Kramer said.

Between $130 and $140 thousand had piled up during this process, “We incurred the cost of the trucking and everything that was related, that was taken out of the proceeds just like if you were going to market your own cattle, you’d have to hire trucks and yardage and labor and feed. Those are the exact same costs that we had and will come out of the proceeds of the cattle with the remaining balance going to the owners.”

Also at this morning’s Lincoln County Commissioners’ meeting, the discussion on the Inland Port near Hershey continued with a possible discussion on the naming of the port. NBC Nebraska will have more on the Inland Port near Hershey Tuesday. The meeting was live-streamed though on the Lincoln County Commissioner’s YouTube page.

