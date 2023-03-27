Get Egged FUR Paws sign ups underway

Sign ups for the annual Get Egged FUR Paws fundraiser are underway.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A non-profit organization is gearing up for its annual fundraiser ahead of Easter.

Fur the Love of PAWS Rescue is hosting its sixth annual Get Egged FUR Paws event that helps raise funds for animals in need.

Organizers say the event keeps growing each year. Last year, they hid more than 200 dozen plastic eggs that were filled with candy, toys, and stickers.

“The need for rescue never ends, the need for spay and neuter assistance never ends, it’s everyday,” Jenn Porter-Milne, executive director of Fur the Love of PAWS, said. “I’ll get calls today, I’ll get calls tomorrow and I’ll get calls the next day, so we’re constantly going and trying to help as many animals as we can and this is a way for us to continue to do that by offering something really fun for the community.”

The egging will happen on April 8. The public is encouraged to sign up as soon as possible through their Facebook page. The cost is $20 a dozen. There is a gift basket option as well.

