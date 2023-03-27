Nebraska State Senators consider rule change to overcome fillibusters

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 108th Nebraska Legislative Session resumes Tuesday morning. Before Lawmakers adjourned for a three-day weekend Friday, the Speaker of the Body John Arch, gave Senators a little food for thought on how the body will overcome filibusters that have consumed a large portion of the session thus far.

“The last thing that happened Friday was a motion to suspend the rules that would block basically most of the filibuster technicians that are available,” said District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson. “So that will be the first thing on the agenda Tuesday morning when we reconvene. I expect that suspension of the rules to prevail and that will likely cause bills to move quicker.”

Senators will convene Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Now that committee hearings have ended, Speaker Arch is giving Lawmakers an hour for lunch with floor debate running until a half-hour dinner break at 5 p.m., then floor debate will run until at least 9 p.m.

