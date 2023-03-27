Nebraskaland Bank’s Project [Blank] creates ghost tour of North Platte Community Playhouse

By Ian Mason
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Nebraskaland Bank’s Project [Blank] continued on Saturday with one group choosing to help raise funds for the North Platte Community Playhouse by hosting a ghost tour through the building, and putting on screenings of Ghost Busters.

A team of individuals from North Platte wanted to fundraise for the North Platte Community Playhouse, and decided that they were going to give back to the North Platte Community Playhouse.

A member of that group, Chantel Burch, told KNOP that the event was based around ghost tours that the playhouse did in October.

“They had a really good turnout for their event in October and we wanted to bring that back to life a little more,” Burch said.

The group hired North Platte ghost investigators Research Investigation Paranormal Activity, or RIPA, to come and show people how to investigate for ghosts.

Project [Blank] was created by Nebraskaland Bank as a way to celebrate 25 years of being in buisness and is meant to give back to the communities their banks are in. Workers of the bank were divided into teams and each given a set amount of money to create a program to give back to the region. A full list of Project [Blank]’s events can be found here.

