North Platte Community College holds Phi Theta Kappa induction ceremony

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College held its Phi Theta Kappa induction ceremony on Sunday, bringing many of its students into the prestigious academic group.

Phi Theta Kappa is a world wide group that allows students of many two year colleges in, as long as they meet rigorous requirements to show their academic achievements and drive towards excellence.

To be considered for membership into Phi Theta Kappa, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and have a GPA of at least 3.5.

Kaitlyn Evans, a new inductee of the group, told KNOP she is proud of her accomplishments and academic rigor.

“I think it’s a big achievement because it shows that I work hard for this,” Evans said. “It shows who you are as a person.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.