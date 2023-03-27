Troopers arrest driver after ‘road rage incident’ during winter storm on I-80

OGALLALA, Neb. (KOLN) - A Missouri truck driver was arrested following a ‘road rage incident’ on I-80 near Ogallala on Saturday. NSP said a semi truck driver was apparently frustrated due to slow moving traffic during a winter storm and threatened another driver with a knife.

At approximately 5 p.m. MT, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they were performing traffic control at the Interstate 80 exchange at Ogallala when a vehicle stopped near a trooper and reported a driver who had threatened him with a knife.

According to the NSP, the victim said a semi driver exited his truck, approached the victim’s vehicle, and threatened the driver with a knife.

Troopers investigated the incident and identified Barry Bynum, 67, of St. Clair, Missouri as the semi driver.

NSP said Bynum was arrested and lodged in Keith County Jail for marking terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, and third-degree assault.

