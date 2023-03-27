Troopers arrest driver after ‘road rage incident’ during winter storm on I-80

A Missouri man arrested after allegedly threatening another driver with a knife on Interstate...
A Missouri man arrested after allegedly threatening another driver with a knife on Interstate 80 during the strong winter storm Saturday evening.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGALLALA, Neb. (KOLN) - A Missouri truck driver was arrested following a ‘road rage incident’ on I-80 near Ogallala on Saturday. NSP said a semi truck driver was apparently frustrated due to slow moving traffic during a winter storm and threatened another driver with a knife.

At approximately 5 p.m. MT, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they were performing traffic control at the Interstate 80 exchange at Ogallala when a vehicle stopped near a trooper and reported a driver who had threatened him with a knife.

According to the NSP, the victim said a semi driver exited his truck, approached the victim’s vehicle, and threatened the driver with a knife.

Troopers investigated the incident and identified Barry Bynum, 67, of St. Clair, Missouri as the semi driver.

NSP said Bynum was arrested and lodged in Keith County Jail for marking terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, and third-degree assault.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOP Hourly Planner
Ice and light snow may continue to cause road closures in western/central Nebraska
A Girl Scout entrepreneur who has her customers coming to her and a custom cookie kiosk to buy...
Girl Scout builds custom kiosk and drive-thru to sell cookies
Piñata Party inspires diversity and togetherness in North Platte
Piñata Party inspires diversity and togetherness in North Platte
THP is investigating a crash on I-24 Sunday morning.
6 children killed in crash in Tennessee
Daniel Shea story
Friday Night Sports Hero: Daniel Shea

Latest News

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Fairest showdown
Voting now open for State Fair’s Battle of the Bands competition
North Platte Housing Authority receives a high-performing designation from the US Department of...
North Platte Housing Authority receives a high-performing designation from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development
Francisco Munoz-Arriola, Justin Bradley, Carrick Detweiler, Brittany Duncan, and Trenton Franz...
NIMBUS receives $2 million to advance robotics’ role in climate change research