Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the day Monday; Warming conditions Tuesday into Thursday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- A cold and snowy start to the week are in the cards with Winter Weather Advisories is in effect for the area Monday, with conditions improving during the day Tuesday into Thursday.

With a shortwave disturbance that is situated to our south and with the area of high pressure to our east and this will allow for a snow band to develop across the area and this will give us the chance of snow accumulations across the area. In this case, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in our area until 1 a.m. CDT Tuesday. Snowfall amounts in the advisory area could fall between 1 to 4 inches, with places in Southwest Nebraska that could see over 4 inches with locally higher amounts. Outside the advisory area, under an inch of snow is possible. Highs will climb only into the 30s Monday with winds around 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows in the 10s and 20s with snow chances coming to an end by Midnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a good deal of the area Monday
As we get into the day Tuesday into Thursday, a new high pressure system moves into the area, and this will increase temperatures overall with highs in the 40s to 60s, with sunny to partly cloudy skies returning across the area as well. Another system moves into the area Friday with more snowfall possible and we will keep you posted on this as we get closer and closer to this event.

Nice conditions are in store for the majority of the workweek
