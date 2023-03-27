Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a woman after they say she intentionally hit and killed two men with her car Monday afternoon.

Police were called to to an area near The Lodge Apartments, near 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway, around 1:22 p.m. on a report of two pedestrians hit by a car.

Police arrived and found two men in their 40s deceased.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said a 27-year-old woman purposely located two men in a grassy area of a parking lot and hit them both with her vehicle. She was arrested near the scene and is facing two counts of second degree murder.

Police have not released the suspect’s name but Chief Ewins said the suspect lives at The Lodge Apartments.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses to determine a motive. Chief Ewins said the situation is ‘more complex than one would think’.

According to LPD, there is no ongoing public safety concern.

LPD asks that anyone with additional information to contact them at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

