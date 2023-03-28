Central Nebraska communities among awardees for Rural Workforce Housing Land Development funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings is among the 12 Nebraska communities to receive federal funding for Rural Workforce Housing Land Development.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF).
The Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program was created under LB1014 to respond to the negative economic impacts of the coronavirus public health emergency. Awarded projects will revitalize communities that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic by increasing long-term housing stability.
DED opened applications for the program on November 15, 2022. DED received 27 applications totaling over $19 million in funding requests.
The communities that were awarded were Alma, Arnold, Beatrice, Bertrand, Central City, Hastings, McCook, North Platte, Palmer, Pender, Red Cloud and St. Paul.
Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program Awardees
- City of North Platte - $1,000,000
- City of Central City - $1,000,000
- City of Hastings - $750,000
- City of Alma - $1,000,000
- City of Red Cloud - $1,000,000
- City of St. Paul - $1,000,000
- Village of Pender - $1,000,000
- City of Beatrice - $1,000,000
- Village of Palmer - $535,970
- City of McCook - $1,000,000
- Village of Arnold - $222,770
The funds awarded through the Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program will aid communities in their economic recovery from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency through projects resulting in the preparation of land for workforce housing pursuant to the Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act in conjunction with the Rural Workforce Housing Fund (RWHF) program.
Click here for more information on the Rural Workforce Housing Land Development Program
