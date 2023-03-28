Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were were found in a single shipment on March 16.(US Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Virginia seized more than $700,000 worth of designer fakes.

The counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes were found in a single shipment confiscated on March 16.

CBP says it included 68 knockoffs from Burberry, Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.

The goods were sent to an address in Chesapeake, Virginia, from Seoul, South Korea.

If the items had been real, they would have been worth $708,097.

No one has been charged in connection with the shipment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers arrest man and identify one of his passengers as a 16-year-old missing Utah girl...
Missing Utah teen found during I-80 traffic stop
Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say
A Missouri man arrested after allegedly threatening another driver with a knife on Interstate...
Troopers arrest driver after ‘road rage incident’ during winter storm on I-80
Mikolocyk's cattle that was seized in March of 2023
Cattle seized by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office garners fair price
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a good deal of the area Monday
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the day Monday; Warming conditions Tuesday into Thursday

Latest News

Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further...
Portugal: 2 dead, several injured in Muslim center stabbing
New York Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-East Elmhurst, stands with protesters urging lawmakers to raise...
Push in states for $20 minimum wage as inflation persists
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant center near US border
FILE- This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International...
Honda recalls more than 330,000 vehicles due to mirror issue