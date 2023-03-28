Edgerton Explorit Center visits Washington Elementary

Students at Washington Elementary explore more than 40 stations provided by the Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora.
Students at Washington Elementary explore more than 40 stations provided by the Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Mad scientists with the Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora visited students at Washington Elementary.

Students explored more than 40 stations throughout the day that were aimed to spark students interest in the field of science. Students also built catapults.

Staff with Edgerton travel all over the state where they interact with more than 200,000 students each year.

“Their excitement is always something that they feed off of and the kids are continuing to learn and there is so much more that is out there and so it’s always fun to bring that to them and they get to share that excitement with us,” mad scientist and educator Nicole Havlik said.

Their day culminated with a science fair Tuesday.

