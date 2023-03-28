Lincoln County Commissioners considers names for Inland Port Authority

The purchase of the Greenbrier facility makes Lincoln County more attractive to state officials...
By Tristen Winder
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Operations at the Greenbrier Rail Facility near Hershey came to a screeching halt during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Recently, the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, in partnership with Lincoln County, purchased the site with plans to make it the future home of the Lincoln County Inland Port Authority.

At Monday’s Lincoln County Commissioner’s meeting, elected officials had a lengthy conversation on what to name the Lincoln County Port.

“I think it’s important for us to come up with something that encompasses our culture and identity in Lincoln County and still at the same time provide people that may be shipping to our location a clear understanding of where their project is going,” said Chris Bruns, District 4 Commissioner.

Bruns said that he has received a number of name recommendations.

“Some of the ideas that were thrown at me were; Inland Port Hershey, Hershey Rural Inland Port, Platte River Inland Port, Bill Cody Port, Western Nebraska Inland Port, Greater Nebraska Inland Port, Heritage Inland Port Authority, Port of Lincoln County, Western Plains Port,” Bruns said. “It’s a very unique and exciting opportunity to name something that will have an impact for generations to come.”

Individuals that have recommendations for the name of the Lincoln County Port can contact the Lincoln County Commissioner’s Board Assistant Tammy J. White.

Beginning with this week’s meeting, each month the Lincoln County Commissioners will provide a monthly update on the County’s Inland Port. In April they hope to open applications for the nine-person board that will oversee the port and make up the port authority.

